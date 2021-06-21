Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Get Vonage alerts:

VG traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,571,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -113.69, a PEG ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Vonage has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $15.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.71.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vonage will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 15.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Vonage by 96.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 84,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 41,386 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vonage by 36.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Vonage by 37.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.