Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,474 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.18% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $16,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

VNO opened at $46.46 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

