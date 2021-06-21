Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Compass Point

Stock analysts at Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.94.
Shares of NASDAQ VYGR traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,119. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.