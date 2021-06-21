Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Compass Point

Stock analysts at Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,119. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

