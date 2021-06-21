Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Vroom alerts:

Shares of VRM stock opened at $41.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion and a PE ratio of -21.97. Vroom has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.81.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vroom will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $514,225.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,350,212.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $386,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,566.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,066,918 shares of company stock worth $90,009,092 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 6,705.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.