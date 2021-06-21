W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,557 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.21% of W.W. Grainger worth $43,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,113,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,791,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,109,000 after purchasing an additional 144,903 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,334,000 after purchasing an additional 87,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,867,000 after purchasing an additional 78,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.85.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $436.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $291.22 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $445.82.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

