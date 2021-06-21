Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Lifted to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) was upgraded by BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WKCMF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WKCMF stock traded down $6.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.00. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.55. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of $70.40 and a 12-month high of $175.60.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

