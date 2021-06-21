Wagerr (WGR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,076.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. Wagerr has a total market cap of $6.98 million and $2,076.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011002 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.95 or 0.00362682 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 220,691,386 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

