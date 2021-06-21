Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $7.96 Million Holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 277,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 46,410 shares during the quarter. Textainer Group accounts for about 1.7% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.55% of Textainer Group worth $7,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGH stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.99. 36,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,134. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 10.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

