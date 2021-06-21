Waltonchain Market Capitalization Achieves $45.53 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 21st. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001812 BTC on popular exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $45.53 million and $11.66 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,956.71 or 0.06010441 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00131055 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 82,922,442 coins and its circulating supply is 77,201,410 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

