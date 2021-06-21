Wanchain Price Down 30.2% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $92.50 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00035146 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.30 or 0.00215408 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00033885 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007149 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00009714 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,280.62 or 0.03923755 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

