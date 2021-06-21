Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.4% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 192,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,613,000 after purchasing an additional 308,264 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $137.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.45 and a 52-week high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $361,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,729 shares of company stock valued at $20,229,125 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

