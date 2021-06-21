Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Down to $6.82

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.82, but opened at $6.62. Waterdrop shares last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 238 shares.

WDH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 price objective on the stock. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc operates technology platforms for insurance and healthcare service markets. It operates independent third-party insurance platform for health and life insurance; and medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms, as well as provides insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

