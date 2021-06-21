Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $16.85 million and approximately $717,305.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00053085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00119468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00160131 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,519.25 or 1.00758378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.