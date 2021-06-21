WAX (WAXP) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 21st. In the last week, WAX has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. WAX has a market cap of $196.96 million and $3.85 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00096211 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,743,659,308 coins and its circulating supply is 1,649,758,921 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WAX is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

