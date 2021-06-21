WealthStone Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

WealthStone Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 13.0% of WealthStone Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. WealthStone Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $37,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.25. The company had a trading volume of 16,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,193. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $117.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.91.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.