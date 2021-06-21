WealthStone Inc. Buys 6,126 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,221 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $55.87. The company had a trading volume of 710,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,866,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.66.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

