WealthStone Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.3% of WealthStone Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $5.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $422.04. The company had a trading volume of 378,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,294. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $300.11 and a 52-week high of $425.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $418.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

