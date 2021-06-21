WealthStone Inc. Purchases 2,077 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

WealthStone Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.6% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $65.92. 236,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,235,754. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.82. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.33 and a 52-week high of $69.87.

