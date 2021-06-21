Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) – Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for United Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.98. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $178.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.51. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $98.37 and a 52 week high of $212.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 29,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

