Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $43.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.78% from the stock’s current price.

INVH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.85.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $36.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.35. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,083,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $136,552,000. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,509 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,376,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 67.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,707,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

