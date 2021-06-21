Wells Fargo & Company Boosts WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target to $71.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WRK. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $52.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.83. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in WestRock by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.