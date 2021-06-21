Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is Theleme Partners LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

Theleme Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,627,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,195,822 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 25.7% of Theleme Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Theleme Partners LLP owned approximately 0.47% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $766,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.60. 126,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,229,262. The company has a market cap of $176.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

