WeOwn Achieves Market Cap of $798,906.98 (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, WeOwn has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar. One WeOwn coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WeOwn has a market cap of $798,906.98 and $132,711.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00056820 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00022239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.70 or 0.00674953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00042201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00080540 BTC.

WeOwn Profile

WeOwn (CHX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. The official website for WeOwn is weown.com . WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

Buying and Selling WeOwn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeOwn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeOwn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

