Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

WERN stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.69. The company had a trading volume of 599,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,460. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,871,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,874,000 after purchasing an additional 644,085 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $28,420,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $17,980,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

