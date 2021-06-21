West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) were up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.24 and last traded at $68.91. Approximately 425,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9,318% from the average daily volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.09.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.62.

About West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

