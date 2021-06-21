Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of WMC stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1,242.58, a quick ratio of 1,242.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a market cap of $212.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.17. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $4.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMC. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,936,000 after acquiring an additional 428,535 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,023 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

