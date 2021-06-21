Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $2,151,449.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,728.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,676 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $66.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.12. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $73.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

