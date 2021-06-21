WeTrust Price Down 22.1% This Week (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. WeTrust has a total market cap of $718,553.85 and $112.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeTrust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00055372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.41 or 0.00646905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00078753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000286 BTC.

About WeTrust

TRST is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

