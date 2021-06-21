Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim Acquires 10,000 Shares

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,443,636 shares in the company, valued at C$15,272,725.

WCP stock traded up C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$6.38. 2,623,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,656,206. The firm has a market cap of C$4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 9.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.76.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$471.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.15%.

WCP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.65.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

