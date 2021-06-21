WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $789.90 million and $15.60 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00003316 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00047504 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018697 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006386 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 928,634,420 coins and its circulating supply is 728,634,419 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.