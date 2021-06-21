Whiteheart 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $293,767.00 (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $5.89 million and $293,767.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for $662.66 or 0.02117440 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Whiteheart has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

