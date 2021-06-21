William J. Grubbs Buys 5,000 Shares of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Stock

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Director William J. Grubbs acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,320.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Volt Information Sciences stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,893. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.45.

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Volt Information Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Volt Information Sciences, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOLT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volt Information Sciences in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Volt Information Sciences in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volt Information Sciences in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 23.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,245 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,642 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 151,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Volt Information Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

