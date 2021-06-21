WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:DXJ)

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 5,002 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,194% compared to the average daily volume of 218 call options.

NYSEARCA DXJ traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.07. 12,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,535. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $62.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXJ. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $4,597,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $7,098,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 99,146 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 244.3% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 139,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 98,662 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,225,000 after purchasing an additional 90,091 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

