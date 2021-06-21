Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.97

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.97 and last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 40575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRWSY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.0559 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 8.14%. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.16%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

