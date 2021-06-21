WNS (NYSE:WNS) vs. ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Head to Head Contrast

WNS (NYSE:WNS) and ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

WNS has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITEX has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

97.6% of WNS shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of ITEX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WNS and ITEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WNS 11.23% 16.86% 10.52% ITEX N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for WNS and ITEX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WNS 0 1 8 0 2.89 ITEX 0 0 0 0 N/A

WNS presently has a consensus target price of $81.11, suggesting a potential upside of 1.57%. Given WNS’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe WNS is more favorable than ITEX.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WNS and ITEX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WNS $912.60 million 4.32 $102.62 million $2.16 36.97 ITEX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WNS has higher revenue and earnings than ITEX.

Summary

WNS beats ITEX on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services. It also provides a range of services, such as finance and accounting, customer experience, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to allow its clients to enhance productivity, manage changes in the business environment, and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third-party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services comprising credit hire and repair. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

ITEX Company Profile

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars. It also administers the marketplace, as well as provides record-keeping and payment transaction processing services. In addition, the company services its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. ITEX Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

