Wolff Financial Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Wolff Financial Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 72.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109,797 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 723,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 95.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

HDV traded up $1.23 on Monday, hitting $96.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,151. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $100.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.46.

