Wolff Financial Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 394.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,088 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after purchasing an additional 650,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,671,000 after purchasing an additional 264,123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,312,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,714,000 after purchasing an additional 139,458 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.54. The company had a trading volume of 94,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,018. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $76.29 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.49.

