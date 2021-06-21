Wolff Financial Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 75.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,044,000 after buying an additional 1,470,625 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,397,000 after buying an additional 440,361 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,265,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 596,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,327,000 after buying an additional 350,929 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 414,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,114,000 after buying an additional 300,382 shares during the period.

BATS QUAL traded down $1.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.94. The stock had a trading volume of 836,949 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.10. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

