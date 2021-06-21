Wolff Financial Management LLC Has $3.20 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.5% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 61,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.36. 999,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,710,283. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.30 and a twelve month high of $82.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.