Wolff Financial Management LLC Has $5.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wolff Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.01. 5,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,443. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

