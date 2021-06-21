Wolff Financial Management LLC Has $8.57 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wolff Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.9% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,746,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,863,000 after purchasing an additional 761,009 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,949,000 after purchasing an additional 642,825 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,105,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,695,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR stock traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.73. 4,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,931. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $101.45 and a 1 year high of $180.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.91.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.