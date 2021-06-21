Wolff Financial Management LLC Invests $6.77 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,000. Facebook comprises about 3.1% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Facebook by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $331.35. The stock had a trading volume of 385,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,259,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.71.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.21, for a total value of $15,818,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,104,617 shares of company stock valued at $663,955,073. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.