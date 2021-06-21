Wolff Financial Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Wolff Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up 1.7% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VDC. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 402,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,811,000 after purchasing an additional 131,331 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $13,189,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,820,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,092,000 after purchasing an additional 38,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,055,000 after purchasing an additional 37,765 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.56. 5,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,278. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $145.41 and a 12-month high of $187.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.45.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

