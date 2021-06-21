Woodcoin Price Tops $0.0521 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0521 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges. Woodcoin has a market cap of $418,297.59 and $81,468.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,522.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,951.12 or 0.05999235 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.14 or 0.01436336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.90 or 0.00393274 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00122442 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $210.57 or 0.00647454 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.10 or 0.00369275 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00040229 BTC.

About Woodcoin

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

