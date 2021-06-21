Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to announce $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty One analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Workday reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Workday.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.65.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.98. 72,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,558. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Workday has a 1 year low of $174.52 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.77 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christa Davies sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $19,937,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 445,044 shares of company stock worth $110,757,230 over the last three months. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Workday by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 489.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workday (WDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.