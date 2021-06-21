Wownero (WOW) Trading Down 44.5% This Week

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Wownero has a market cap of $10.42 million and $205,259.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000696 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded 44.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001885 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00049013 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00054947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

