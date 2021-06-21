WOWswap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $88,379.00 (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for $4.20 or 0.00013073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 42.8% lower against the US dollar. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $88,379.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00049558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00115300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00146089 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000173 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,168.99 or 1.00200198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002613 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 311,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

