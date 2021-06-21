Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $209,209.60

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.19 or 0.00009770 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $209,209.60 and approximately $20.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00049840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00117902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00147179 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,567.75 or 0.99786135 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002641 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

