Wrapped BNB Tops One Day Volume of $419.49 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.98 billion and $419.49 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $279.70 or 0.00861312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00049717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00116466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00145066 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,525.03 or 1.00159260 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,087,894 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

