Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Market Cap Reaches $361,637.13 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $188.25 or 0.00575819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $361,637.13 and $753.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 25.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00052726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00123962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00159708 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000188 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,562.56 or 0.99599955 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.